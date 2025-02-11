Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Federal Buyout Plan Amid Musk Controversy

A U.S. judge has maintained a block on President Trump's plan to buy out federal employees, marking a temporary win for labor unions. Elon Musk's involvement in overseeing the workforce reduction has sparked panic among federal workers and led to political and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 01:49 IST
A U.S. judge has upheld an injunction on President Donald Trump's federal employee buyout plan, preventing its implementation as court deliberations continue. This decision by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole offers a temporary reprieve to labor unions who oppose the administration's wide-ranging efforts to reduce federal workforce size.

The buyout proposal, part of Trump's strategy to streamline federal operations, came with a deadline for over 2 million federal workers, prompting significant opposition. Approximately 65,000 employees had reportedly opted into the plan, although verification of this figure is pending.

Elon Musk, chosen by Trump to oversee this initiative, has stirred controversy, heightening concerns about potential misuse of sensitive government data. Amidst escalating tension, resistance from Democrats and federal unions is growing, leading to multiple legal challenges against the administration's restructuring endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

