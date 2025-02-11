Judge Blocks Trump's Federal Buyout Plan Amid Musk Controversy

A U.S. judge has upheld an injunction on President Donald Trump's federal employee buyout plan, preventing its implementation as court deliberations continue. This decision by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole offers a temporary reprieve to labor unions who oppose the administration's wide-ranging efforts to reduce federal workforce size.

The buyout proposal, part of Trump's strategy to streamline federal operations, came with a deadline for over 2 million federal workers, prompting significant opposition. Approximately 65,000 employees had reportedly opted into the plan, although verification of this figure is pending.

Elon Musk, chosen by Trump to oversee this initiative, has stirred controversy, heightening concerns about potential misuse of sensitive government data. Amidst escalating tension, resistance from Democrats and federal unions is growing, leading to multiple legal challenges against the administration's restructuring endeavors.

