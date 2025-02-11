Federal Buyout Controversy: Trump's Workforce Reduction Sparks Legal Showdown

A U.S. judge in Boston has extended the block on President Donald Trump's federal employee buyout plan, complicating the administration's efforts to downsize government workforce. This temporary reprieve is a win for labor unions who oppose the plan and seek to stop it entirely.

As the deadline loomed for over 2 million federal employees to accept the proposal, questions remain about the program's future. The Trump administration asserts the buyout is part of a strategy to curtail federal bureaucracy influence, a claim the unions dispute, urging employees not to sign up.

With the Department of Justice and unions at odds, the debate intensifies, highlighting concerns about the hasty implementation of the plan and its impact on government operations. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's controversial involvement in overseeing aspects of the workforce reduction raises further scrutiny and legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)