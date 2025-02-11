Trump Engages with Xi: Diplomatic Dialogues Begin
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox News that he has communicated with Chinese President Xi Jinping since his inauguration on January 20. This engagement marks an initial step in diplomatic exchanges between the U.S. and China.
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he has communicated with Chinese President Xi Jinping following his inauguration on January 20. The revelation came during an interview aired on Fox News on Monday.
"Yeah, I have talked to him," Trump confirmed when asked about whether he had reached out to China's leader post-inauguration. This marks the beginning of what could be pivotal diplomatic interactions between the U.S. and China under Trump's administration.
Such direct communication underscores the importance Trump places on maintaining dialogue with key global counterparts amidst evolving international relations.
