Trump's Executive Order: Halting the Fight Against Global Corruption

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt prosecutions of Americans under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), calling for revised enforcement guidelines from the Justice Department. Critics argue this move undermines efforts to combat global corruption, citing reduced competitiveness as a primary justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 06:08 IST
Trump's Executive Order: Halting the Fight Against Global Corruption

On Monday, President Donald Trump took a controversial step by signing an executive order to pause the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). This law, which has been in place since 1977, prohibits U.S. companies from bribing foreign officials.

The decision to halt prosecutions under the FCPA has drawn criticism from anti-corruption organizations like Transparency International, who argue it weakens the U.S.'s role as a leader in fighting global corruption. Trump, however, asserts that this move is intended to boost American competitiveness worldwide.

The directive tasks Attorney General Pam Bondi with crafting new, reasonable enforcement guidelines that won't disadvantage American businesses abroad. This shift comes as the Justice Department continues to scrutinize various multinational entities for FCPA-related violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

