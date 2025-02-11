Showdown Over Trump's Federal Buyout Plan: Unions Gird for Battle

A U.S. District Judge in Boston has maintained a blocking order on President Donald Trump's proposed buyout initiative for federal employees, prolonging a legal struggle with labor unions. Over two million civilian workers faced a deadline, now postponed, to decide on the proposal intended to trim federal bureaucracy.

The controversial buyout plan pledges regular salaries until October but faces scrutiny due to potential financial uncertainties beyond March 14. Legal professionals argue the strategy lacks consideration for government operations, while Trump's administration promotes it as a necessary attrition measure.

Further complicating the situation, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement has sparked nervousness among federal employees over data access and organizational restructuring. The unfolding events have led to multiple lawsuits from Democrats and federal unions challenging presidential authority and budget reallocations.

