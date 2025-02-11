Left Menu

Showdown Over Trump's Federal Buyout Plan: Unions Gird for Battle

A U.S. judge temporarily blocked President Trump's plan to buy out federal employees, aiming to reduce government size. The move meets strong resistance from unions, sparking legal battles over its potential impact on federal operations. Musk's involvement and associated agency disruptions amplify the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 07:03 IST
A U.S. District Judge in Boston has maintained a blocking order on President Donald Trump's proposed buyout initiative for federal employees, prolonging a legal struggle with labor unions. Over two million civilian workers faced a deadline, now postponed, to decide on the proposal intended to trim federal bureaucracy.

The controversial buyout plan pledges regular salaries until October but faces scrutiny due to potential financial uncertainties beyond March 14. Legal professionals argue the strategy lacks consideration for government operations, while Trump's administration promotes it as a necessary attrition measure.

Further complicating the situation, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement has sparked nervousness among federal employees over data access and organizational restructuring. The unfolding events have led to multiple lawsuits from Democrats and federal unions challenging presidential authority and budget reallocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

