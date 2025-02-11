Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Paris Visit: Embracing AI and Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Paris for the AI Summit. Modi will co-chair the event with Macron, engage in bilateral talks, and address business leaders. He will also visit Marseille to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I.

Updated: 11-02-2025 08:36 IST


  
  France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner in Paris, ahead of the AI Summit they are set to co-chair. This visit marks Modi's sixth trip to France, emphasizing the importance of bolstering bilateral relations between the two nations.

During the three-day visit, Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Macron and meet with business leaders, while also engaging with the Indian diaspora community, who welcomed him enthusiastically despite the chilly weather. The visit will review the progress of the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic ties.

A key highlight of the trip includes a visit on Wednesday to the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, honoring Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in World War I. Modi and Macron will also inaugurate the new Consulate General of India in Marseille, underscoring strengthening diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

