BJP Secures Victory Against AAP in Historic Delhi Assembly Election

In a scathing critique, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to read the public's mood and effectively governing the capital. According to Khandelwal, the recent election results reflect the punitive sentiment of the Delhi electorate, disillusioned by the AAP's governance.

Khandelwal also commented on the AAP-Congress alliance, describing it as a partnership driven by greed that has not succeeded in winning over the opposition votes. On February 8, the BJP claimed a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly, securing 48 of the 70 seats—a significant leap from the previous allocation, whilst the AAP's share plunged to just 22 from 62.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, which once dominated the capital for 15 years, registered a third consecutive failure to win any seats in the assembly. Notably, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated former Chief Minister Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat by a margin of over 4,000 votes, exemplifying the BJP's overwhelming mandate.

Amid these developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassured Delhiites of forthcoming transparency, promising that the CAG report would be unveiled in the inaugural session of the new assembly, as BJP prepares to take governance reins in Delhi.

