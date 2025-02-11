Chhattisgarh Urban Elections: A Battle for Political Supremacy

Voting is underway for the Chhattisgarh urban body elections, beginning on Tuesday morning. Election activities span 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 Nagar panchayats, with polls running from 8 am to 5 pm. Results will be revealed on February 15, capturing a crucial moment in state politics.

The electorate comprises 44.74 lakh voters, split into 22.52 lakh male and 22.73 lakh female voters. To facilitate voting, the Election Commission has established 597 polling stations strategically across the state.

Scheduled well in advance, the Chhattisgarh Election Commission had declared the poll date of February 11, with vote counting set for February 15. Concurrently, the state's three-tier panchayat elections will occur in three phases starting February 17, with outcomes announced sequentially on February 18, 21, and 24.

Recently, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reinforced the BJP's efforts during the Vijay Sankalp rally in Korba. His presence and participation in Raigarh's roadshow underlined the party's bid to fortify their influence ahead of municipal contests. Sai positioned the BJP as proponents for continued development and governance in Chhattisgarh.

Expressing gratitude and vision, CM Sai urged citizens to trust BJP's developmental roadmap, describing the ambitions of forming a 'triple-engine' government. From Raipur, he outlined campaign strategies for upcoming municipal elections, indicating robust party activities such as meetings and roadshows.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao expressed robust confidence in the BJP's prospects in urban body elections. Anticipating success, Sao cited preparations and planned workers' conferences as pivotal, while he criticized the Congress's disorder. He emphasized BJP's symbolic presence with the lotus blooming in these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)