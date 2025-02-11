Forging Global Security: India's Strategic Defence Initiatives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of innovative strategies and partnerships amidst an unpredictable global security environment. At Aero India 2025, Singh highlighted India's role in fostering international security through its robust defence capabilities and cooperation with over 80 nations. He stressed on the need for mutual growth and sustainable security solutions.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the necessity of innovative strategies and stronger global partnerships in response to an unpredictable security landscape. Speaking at the Aero India 2025 Defence Ministers' Conclave, Singh strengthened India's position as a key player in fostering international peace and security.
The Defence Ministers' Conclave, attended by representatives from over 80 countries, aimed at bolstering defence cooperation amidst rapid global changes. The theme, 'Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement (BRIDGE)', highlighted strategic collaboration and the importance of supply chain resilience in defence.
Singh underscored India's growing capabilities and aspirations in defence, inviting nations to collaborate on advanced systems and fostering innovation together. He reiterated India's commitment to quality defence exports and sustainable security partnerships, addressing transnational challenges like terrorism and cyber-crime.
