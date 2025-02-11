Punjab Politics: AAP Unity vs. Congress Speculations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday fiercely countered Congress's allegations of dissent within the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state unit, underlining the dedication and unity of its leaders and workers. This statement came after a strategic meeting with AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Punjab ministers and MLAs held at Kapurthala House in Delhi.

The meeting was conducted amidst swirling rumors of potential internal party conflicts in Punjab. However, Mann shared that Kejriwal expressed gratitude towards Punjab ministers and MLAs for their efforts in campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls, further reinforcing their strong alliance.

In recent days, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that over 30 AAP MLAs were in discussions with Congress, contemplating a switch. Mann, refuting these claims, emphasized AAP's solid foundation built on hard work and dedication, while labeling Bajwa's assertions as mere political rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)