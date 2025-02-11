Left Menu

Guterres Calls for Continued Hostage Release Amid Gaza Ceasefire Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres implored Hamas to continue releasing hostages amidst rising tensions in Gaza following the group's announcement to halt the exchange due to alleged Israeli ceasefire violations. The situation threatens to reignite conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for adherence to ceasefire commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:36 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Hamas to continue with the planned release of hostages, following the group's cessation of the exchange due to alleged ceasefire violations by Israel. The announcement from Hamas increases the threat of renewed hostilities in the already volatile Gaza region.

Hamas had initially agreed to release Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, an arrangement facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari negotiations. The process now faces uncertainty after Hamas' announcement, with Israeli and international leaders urging the parties to uphold the ceasefire agreement fully.

The situation has drawn international attention, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has urged Hamas to release all hostages. Trump's remarks emphasized the precarious nature of the ceasefire, with the potential for escalation looming should negotiations in Doha falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

