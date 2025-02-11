Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Dismisses AAP Dissent Claims

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly rejected assertions of discord within the state's AAP unit, emphasizing that defects are more characteristic of Congress than his party.

In response to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's remarks about AAP MLAs contacting his party, Mann stressed AAP's commitment and resilience.

Mann also highlighted governance advancements and unity, pointing to achievements such as closed toll plazas and halted multiple pensions for MLAs, while reaffirming that AAP remains focused on public welfare and Punjab's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)