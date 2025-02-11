Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Dismisses AAP Dissent Claims
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismissed claims of dissent within AAP's state unit, insisting Congress leaders are habitual party-switchers unlike AAP members. He countered Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's assertions, highlighting AAP's achievements and unity, while addressing recent political developments and governance initiatives in Punjab.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:20 IST
India
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly rejected assertions of discord within the state's AAP unit, emphasizing that defects are more characteristic of Congress than his party.
In response to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's remarks about AAP MLAs contacting his party, Mann stressed AAP's commitment and resilience.
Mann also highlighted governance advancements and unity, pointing to achievements such as closed toll plazas and halted multiple pensions for MLAs, while reaffirming that AAP remains focused on public welfare and Punjab's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
