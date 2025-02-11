Tensions Rise as Hamas Challenges Trump's Threats
Hamas dismisses President Trump's threats over the hostage situation in Gaza, insisting on adherence to a ceasefire deal. The conflict concerns the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. As talks falter, international criticism of Israel's policies grows amidst calls for a peaceful resolution.
Hamas has dismissed President Donald Trump's threat that "all hell" will break out if they refuse to release Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip by the weekend. Hamas states the hostages will only be freed if the existing ceasefire is upheld.
Amidst international tension, Hamas threatens to postpone the release of hostages, accusing Israel of breaching the ceasefire by hindering humanitarian efforts. Trump's call for rescinding the ceasefire ultimately hinges on Israel's decision.
UN leaders urge both parties to honor commitments as the potential breakdown of the ceasefire looms. In the meantime, international voices condemn the ongoing conflict, insisting on humane solutions and a two-state resolution.
