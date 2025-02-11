Elections Clash: Scholz vs. Merz on Germany's Economic Path

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticized his main electoral rival, Friedrich Merz, for inconsistent policy positions as they face off in the critical upcoming national elections. Their verbal exchanges mark a tense lead-up to the vote on February 23.

While Merz's Union bloc leads in polls, Scholz's Social Democrats lag behind with little progression in narrowing the gap. Meanwhile, Scholz's administration grapples with significant challenges, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict and economic stagnation.

In this highly charged atmosphere, Merz accused Scholz of leaving an economic 'disaster' behind. The candidates have delineated distinct recovery strategies but remain deadlocked on immigration policy amid the political landscape's shifting sands.

