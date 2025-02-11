Left Menu

Political Stalemate in Himachal Pradesh: A Call for Congress Restructuring

Himachal Pradesh's agriculture minister, Chander Kumar, has expressed concerns over the Congress party's lack of restructuring in the state, following the dissolution of units three months ago. Without guidance from the central leadership, Kumar highlights the need for a strong organization. He also criticized the party's approach to the Delhi polls.

In a recent statement, Himachal Pradesh agriculture minister Chander Kumar expressed concern over the Congress party's current state of paralysis in the region. Despite the dissolution of its units three months ago, communication from the party high command remains absent, leaving the party without a clear structural directive.

Kumar addressed reporters, emphasizing the necessity of a strong organizational framework for both an effective party and government. He lamented that despite persistent demands, the Congress has yet to restructure its block, district, and state units.

He further criticized the party's indifference towards the Delhi Assembly elections, suggesting a lack of seriousness in their campaign efforts. According to Kumar, the Congress needs to adopt a more proactive approach to re-establish its political footing.

