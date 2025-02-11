Stumbling Blocks and Satire at Invest Karnataka-2025

During the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh humorously advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to protect his legs from the metaphorical 'stumbling blocks' in politics while recovering from a knee injury. The comment was met with laughter and acknowledged with a smile by Siddaramaiah, reflecting a light-hearted moment amidst political discourse.

Siddaramaiah, recently facing speculations about cabinet reshuffling and internal political dynamics, attended the summit, marking his first public appearance after being hospitalised for knee pain. Despite the injury, Singh expressed optimism about Siddaramaiah's ability to overcome hurdles in both health and governance, highlighting his resilience.

Additionally, the CM has been embroiled in a controversy over alleged illegal site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, allegations dismissed by the Karnataka High Court. Singh's support came amid a backdrop of political challenges, with some Congress leaders advocating for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's promotion under a rumoured rotational leadership plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)