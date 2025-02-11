Left Menu

Austria's Political Standoff: Coalition Talks in Deadlock

The Austrian People's Party (OVP) faces mounting pressure to abandon coalition talks with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). Despite initial efforts, policy disagreements have stalled progress on forming a government, with key divisions over immigration and EU sanctions. Centrist parties remain open to new negotiations.

The Austrian People's Party (OVP) is under increasing pressure to cease coalition discussions with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) due to faltering negotiations. The possibility of forming a government under FPO leadership appears increasingly remote.

The FPO, known for its eurosceptic and Russia-friendly stance, secured around 29% of the vote in the parliamentary election in September. It was only invited to form a government after the collapse of a centrist coalition attempt. However, discussions with the OVP have stalled, highlighting significant policy differences, particularly on immigration and sanctions against Russia.

OVP negotiators have expressed skepticism about reaching an agreement, with leaked documents revealing deep divides. While the two leading centrist parties, the Social Democrats and the liberal Neos, signal readiness to reengage in coalition talks with the OVP, the political climate remains tense.

