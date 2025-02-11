Left Menu

Tributes to Fallen Soldiers in J&K Highlight Regional Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and BJP leader Sunil Sharma pay tribute to two army personnel killed in a blast. The attack was condemned, highlighting Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism. The leaders call for unity, strong action against terrorism, and international accountability for Pakistan.

Updated: 11-02-2025 22:14 IST
Tributes to Fallen Soldiers in J&K Highlight Regional Tensions
  India

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma paid heartfelt tributes on Tuesday to two army personnel, including a captain, who were tragically killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Akhnoor sector.

Lt Governor Sinha lauded the fallen soldiers for their supreme sacrifice and bravery, affirming the nation's unwavering support for their families during this painful time. 'Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten,' he emphasized in his message.

Additionally, Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in J&K Assembly, condemned the attack as a cowardly act and criticized Pakistan's continuous support for terrorism. He urged for strong measures against cross-border terrorism and called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for fostering regional instability.

