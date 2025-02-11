Tributes to Fallen Soldiers in J&K Highlight Regional Tensions

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma paid heartfelt tributes on Tuesday to two army personnel, including a captain, who were tragically killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Akhnoor sector.

Lt Governor Sinha lauded the fallen soldiers for their supreme sacrifice and bravery, affirming the nation's unwavering support for their families during this painful time. 'Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten,' he emphasized in his message.

Additionally, Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in J&K Assembly, condemned the attack as a cowardly act and criticized Pakistan's continuous support for terrorism. He urged for strong measures against cross-border terrorism and called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for fostering regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)