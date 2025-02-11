Trump's Bold Prediction on Hamas Deadline and Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced concerns on Tuesday regarding Hamas militants meeting a Saturday deadline to release hostages, a key condition for the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The president's announcement raises doubts about the fragile peace process.

In remarks made before a diplomatic meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, Trump elaborated on his vision for a peaceful solution for Palestinians. He suggested that their future safety could be ensured by relocating them to an alternative location outside Gaza.

The president's statements could have implications on ongoing negotiations and regional stability. As developments unfold, international observers closely monitor the situation to assess future peace prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)