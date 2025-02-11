Left Menu

Trump's Environmental Rollback: A Return to Past Water Standards

President Donald Trump plans to revert to older water standards for household appliances, a shift from the environmental measures endorsed by his predecessor, Joe Biden. Trump has also initiated an executive order to promote the use of plastic straws, reflecting a broader rollback of environmental commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:29 IST
Trump

In a notable policy reversal, President Donald Trump announced his intention to return to previous water usage standards for household appliances, echoing moves from his first White House term.

The announcement comes just a day after signing an executive order promoting plastic straws, signaling a departure from his successor's stricter environmental policies.

Trump's new directives urge the Environmental Protection Agency to align with older regulations, potentially impacting sinks, washing machines, and dishwashers while sparking debate over environmental priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

