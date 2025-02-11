Trump's Environmental Rollback: A Return to Past Water Standards

In a notable policy reversal, President Donald Trump announced his intention to return to previous water usage standards for household appliances, echoing moves from his first White House term.

The announcement comes just a day after signing an executive order promoting plastic straws, signaling a departure from his successor's stricter environmental policies.

Trump's new directives urge the Environmental Protection Agency to align with older regulations, potentially impacting sinks, washing machines, and dishwashers while sparking debate over environmental priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)