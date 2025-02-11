Left Menu

Austria's Coalition Calculus: The Struggle for Consensus

The Austrian People's Party (OVP) faces increasing pressure to abandon coalition talks with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) as their policy disagreements widen. Despite initial FPO electoral success, negotiations have stalled due to disputes over key issues like immigration and EU sanctions. OVP explores alternative coalition paths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:51 IST
The Austrian People's Party (OVP) is encountering mounting pressure to terminate its coalition negotiations with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). Prospects of forming an FPO-led government appear grim amid deep-seated policy divides.

Following a failed centrist coalition attempt, FPO leader Herbert Kickl was tasked with forming a government. However, talks have reached an impasse as disagreements over immigration, the European Union, and Russia sanctions come to light.

While both parties maintain hardline views, leaked documents reveal the OVP's resistance to FPO proposals. As alternative coalitions are considered, kickl told local media that the current negotiations, although tense, were friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

