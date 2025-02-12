India-France: Forging Trust in the Digital Age

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has underscored the critical need for trust and transparency in the digital era during his speech at the India-France CEO Forum. Held alongside the AI Action Summit, this event served as a key platform for discussing strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Jaishankar emphasized the historical bond and mutual goals shared by India and France, highlighting the importance of enhancing strategic autonomy through collaboration in fields like AI and cyber security. The minister pointed out that the year 2026 has been earmarked as the India-France year of innovation, reflecting their ongoing commitment to growth and innovation.

Addressing themes of economic diversification and global supply chain resilience, Jaishankar also talked about India's significant infrastructural progress, citing developments in railways, airports, and ports. He expressed optimism about the potential impact of initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, viewing these as steps toward a multipolar world.

