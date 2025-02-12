King Abdullah Reaffirms Stance on Palestinian Displacement

Jordan's King Abdullah reaffirmed his opposition to the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. This statement was conveyed through a post on social media platform, X.

King Abdullah emphasized that achieving a just peace based on a two-state solution is crucial for regional stability. He praised President Trump as a man of peace and acknowledged his instrumental role in securing the Gaza ceasefire.

The Jordanian king expressed hope that the U.S. and other stakeholders would play active roles in ensuring the ceasefire's effectiveness and stability in the region.

