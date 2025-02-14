Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Manipur: President's Rule Sparks Controversy

Manipur faces political turmoil as President's rule is imposed following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, leading to a leadership crisis within the BJP. Congress leaders Keisham Meghachandra and Okram Ibobi Singh criticize the move as a misstep, heightening existing tensions in the state.

Manipur is engulfed in political turmoil with the recent imposition of President's rule, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The move has sparked criticism from Congress leaders, who attribute the development to a leadership crisis within the BJP.

Keisham Meghachandra, Manipur Congress president, highlighted the BJP's failure to reach a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate as a key factor leading to the central intervention. He emphasized that the central BJP leaders have now started to understand the complex ground situation in the state.

In a press conference, Congress Legislature Party Leader Okram Ibobi Singh described the imposition of President's rule as a "wrong step and wrong policy," warning that it could intensify the hardship already endured by the people. Tensions remain high as the political uncertainty disrupts normalcy in the state.

