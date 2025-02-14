Historic Push for Peace: U.S. and UK Unite in Ukraine Solution
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and British Foreign Minister David Lammy stress the importance of including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in peace talks with Russia. Despite talks initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, a negotiated peace is still a long way off.
In a significant development, British Foreign Minister David Lammy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance affirmed on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must participate in any peace negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia. Their agreement emerged during the Munich Security Conference.
Lammy expressed optimism after his discussions with Vance, saying, "I was very encouraged in our conversations about Ukraine. We all desire an end to this horrendous war and agree on the necessity of including Zelenskiy in the peace process."
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump surprised allies by initiating talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lammy acknowledged the dialogue but emphasized that a negotiated peace remains distant, stating, "These are just talks at the moment; we are some way from a negotiated peace."
(With inputs from agencies.)
