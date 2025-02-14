Zelenskyy Reveals US Stance on Ukraine's NATO Ambitions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that the United States, including the current Biden administration, did not consider Ukraine a NATO member. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Zelenskyy's comments have reignited discussions about Ukraine's role in international security alliances.

Zelenskyy is anticipated to engage with US Vice President JD Vance later, in a bid to clarify the US's stance and future intentions regarding NATO. The meeting comes on the heels of a controversial phone call between former US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Observers, especially from Europe, are closely monitoring these developments. Many hope that Vice President Vance will provide clarity on President Trump's potential strategies for a peace settlement after the Trump-Putin dialogue raised speculations about a new direction in geopolitical negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)