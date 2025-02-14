Zelenskyy Seeks Trump's Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

In a strategic move aimed at resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his intention to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The meeting, however, hinges on negotiating a common plan with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy emphasized Trump's critical role in the peace process during his address at the Munich Security Conference. The US President recently altered the US's longstanding support for Ukraine, making Trump's input crucial.

The Ukrainian President is set to meet with US Vice President JD Vance soon, as many, especially in Europe, look to Vance for clarity on Trump's proposed strategy after Trump's recent conversation with Putin.

