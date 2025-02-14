Left Menu

Zelenskyy Seeks Trump's Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to meet Russian leader Putin only after negotiating a common plan with US President Trump, who he sees as pivotal to peace. Zelenskyy addressed the Munich Security Conference and is to meet VP JD Vance, hoping for insights on Trump's conflict resolution strategy.

Zelenskyy Seeks Trump's Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
In a strategic move aimed at resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his intention to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The meeting, however, hinges on negotiating a common plan with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy emphasized Trump's critical role in the peace process during his address at the Munich Security Conference. The US President recently altered the US's longstanding support for Ukraine, making Trump's input crucial.

The Ukrainian President is set to meet with US Vice President JD Vance soon, as many, especially in Europe, look to Vance for clarity on Trump's proposed strategy after Trump's recent conversation with Putin.

