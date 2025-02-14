Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Bold Move: Seeking Peace with Putin via Trump and Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated at the Munich Security Conference that he would only meet Russian President Vladimir Putin if Ukraine, along with U.S. and European leaders, agrees on a unified plan. He shared that U.S. President Donald Trump offered his personal phone number, encouraging direct communication.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a significant declaration at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, announcing his willingness to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin only after securing a consensus plan with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders.

During the conference, Zelenskiy disclosed that President Trump provided his personal phone number, highlighting a direct line of communication should Zelenskiy choose to use it. "It was amusing," Zelenskiy remarked, reflecting on his conversation where Trump assured him of open access.

Zelenskiy's comments underscore the complex diplomatic dynamics at play in efforts to address the ongoing conflict with Russia, emphasizing collaboration with international allies as a prerequisite for engaging directly with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

