Germany Rebukes U.S. VP Over European Democracy Remarks

Germany's Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, has openly criticized comments by U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Vance's remarks, which drew parallels between Europe's political climate and that of authoritarian regimes, were deemed unacceptable by Pistorius.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Pistorius stated, "This democracy was just called into question by the U.S. Vice President, not just the German democracy but that of Europe as a whole." His statements come in response to Vance's earlier suggestion to remove the "firewall" preventing collaboration with European parties addressing immigration concerns.

Pistorius's rebuttal highlights a growing debate over the influence anti-immigrant groups could exert on the political landscape in Europe, and the need for caution in aligning with certain political ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)