AAP Claims Political Conspiracy Behind Prosecution Approval

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has accused the Indian government of orchestrating a 'political conspiracy' against the Aam Aadmi Party by pursuing legal action against Satyendar Jain. The government requested presidential approval for prosecution in a money-laundering case, which Singh claims aims to weaken AAP.

The allegations follow the recent defeat of AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections, where the BJP secured a majority with 48 seats. AAP suggests that the BJP-led central government is using investigative agencies to target its leaders, citing Jain's extended imprisonment as unjust.

Singh criticized the government for seeking the prosecution of Jain only after legal objections were raised in court, calling for apologies from Prime Minister Modi and the Enforcement Directorate. The ongoing scrutiny draws attention to political struggles in the capital post-election.

