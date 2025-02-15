Trump's Bold Proposal: U.S. Takeover of Gaza?

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to adopt a stringent stance concerning the Gaza Strip. The announcement follows his proposal for a potential U.S. takeover of the embattled Palestinian enclave.

The area is currently under a fragile ceasefire brokered between Israel and the militant group Hamas, sparking increasing global scrutiny.

Trump's proposition has cast new light on the complex dynamics in the region, as international stakeholders watch closely to gauge potential shifts in geopolitical alliances and their ensuing implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)