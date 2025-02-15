Left Menu

U.S. VP JD Vance in Discourse with AfD Leader Alice Weidel

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right AfD party, in Germany. Their discussion focused on the Ukraine war, German domestic policy, and freedom of speech, as confirmed by Weidel's spokesperson.

U.S. VP JD Vance in Discourse with AfD Leader Alice Weidel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in a significant meeting with Alice Weidel, who heads the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, during his visit to Germany, as reported by an official.

A spokesperson for Weidel acknowledged the meeting and outlined that the dialogue centered around the ongoing Ukraine war, German domestic policies, and matters of freedom of speech.

This meeting highlights important discussions between international political figures concerning critical global and national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

