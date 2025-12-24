Left Menu

Russians Anticipate Ukraine War Conclusion by 2026 Amid Peace Talks

A recent VTsIOM poll indicates that most Russians expect the Ukraine conflict to cease by 2026 as diplomatic negotiations continue. Russian optimism hinges on completing the 'special military operation.' The Kremlin gauges public response to potential peace settlements amid ongoing military dynamics and evolving international diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:34 IST
According to a poll by the state-run VTsIOM, the majority of Russians foresee the Ukraine war concluding by 2026, coinciding with intensified efforts toward a diplomatic resolution. Of the 1,600 respondents, 70% anticipated that 2026 would be more favorable for Russia, with 55% associating this expectation with the cessation of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Previously, VTsIOM highlighted Russian societal consolidation around President Vladimir Putin's military objectives without providing specific figures on public expectations for an end to the conflict. However, the poll's findings indicate a growing hope among Russians for a peaceful resolution, even as the war approaches its fifth year with stringent state regulation on dissent.

Factors such as ongoing Russian military offensives and international political dynamics are key to achieving a peace agreement. Discussions between Moscow and U.S. representatives involve contentious territory negotiations, while Ukrainian President Zelenskiy indicates significant progress in talks, hinting at a feasible resolution in the diplomatic pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

