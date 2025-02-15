Trump Administration Delays Appliance Efficiency Mandates

The Trump administration declared on Friday a postponement in implementing energy and water efficiency mandates for commonly used household appliances such as central air conditioners, washing machines, and toilets. This decision, according to officials, aims to expand consumer options.

The Department of Energy noted it would delay enforcement of seven appliance efficiency regulations instituted during the Biden era. Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency is set to revamp its 'WaterSense' efficiency standards for shower heads and toilets. Agency leaders claim the alterations will ultimately lower consumer prices.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated, "Today's announcement will foster consumer choice and lower prices – it is a win for all Americans." EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized the need to revise WaterSense product certifications to ensure 20% more water efficiency than standard counterparts, with homes targeted to achieve a 30% improvement, arguing that past rules limited consumer options.

