Left Menu

Trump Administration Delays Appliance Efficiency Mandates

The Trump administration announced a delay in implementing energy and water efficiency mandates for common appliances, arguing it would offer consumers more choices. The Department of Energy will postpone efficiency mandates set under the Biden administration, affecting air conditioners, washing machines, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 04:23 IST
Trump Administration Delays Appliance Efficiency Mandates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration declared on Friday a postponement in implementing energy and water efficiency mandates for commonly used household appliances such as central air conditioners, washing machines, and toilets. This decision, according to officials, aims to expand consumer options.

The Department of Energy noted it would delay enforcement of seven appliance efficiency regulations instituted during the Biden era. Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency is set to revamp its 'WaterSense' efficiency standards for shower heads and toilets. Agency leaders claim the alterations will ultimately lower consumer prices.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated, "Today's announcement will foster consumer choice and lower prices – it is a win for all Americans." EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized the need to revise WaterSense product certifications to ensure 20% more water efficiency than standard counterparts, with homes targeted to achieve a 30% improvement, arguing that past rules limited consumer options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025