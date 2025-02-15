Scholz Rebukes U.S. Criticism at Munich Conference

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday resolutely countered U.S. Vice President JD Vance's critique of Europe's handling of hate speech and far-right politics. Scholz asserted that it is inappropriate for non-European leaders to dictate Europe's policies, especially among allies.

Vance had previously labeled European measures as censorship while condemning Germany's refusal to collaborate with the AfD, a party with rising popularity but controversial due to its extremist views. Scholz defended Germany's stance, citing historical lessons from Nazism and the necessity of democratic prevention.

The Munich Security Conference, expecting to focus on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, saw Vance emphasize a retreat from free speech as Europe's key issue, drawing a sharp rejoinder from Scholz and underscoring Euro-U.S. diplomatic tensions.

