Historic Kokrajhar Assembly: A Step Toward Bodo Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the NDA government's dedication to the Bodo community during a speech aligning with the special Assembly session in Kokrajhar. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the event's significance, crediting Modi and Amit Shah for advancing Assam's peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's commitment to enhancing the lives of the Bodo community, promising continued efforts with augmented vigor. Modi shared these thoughts on social media, drawing upon his memorable visit to Kokrajhar where he experienced the Bodo culture firsthand.

This statement coincides with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement of an unprecedented one-day assembly session in Kokrajhar scheduled for February 17. The session marks a historic chapter for the region once known for the Bodoland agitation, with an agenda to strengthen the administration of 6th Schedule areas featuring prominently.

Sarma has hailed the upcoming session as a pivotal moment in his tenure, attributing its realization to the committed leadership of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The session aligns with ongoing efforts to foster peace, stability, and progress in Assam, as marked by the Bodo Peace Accord celebrations and upcoming cultural festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

