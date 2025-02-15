Left Menu

Europe's Vision: Armed Forces for a United Front

European leaders at the Munich Security Conference address tensions stirred by President Trump's policies. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy advocates for a unified European military, while Germany's Chancellor Scholz criticizes US political interference. Both stress Europe's role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war and strengthening the transatlantic alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

During the Munich Security Conference, Europe's leaders responded to President Trump's recent decisions, with concerns voiced by Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and Germany's Chancellor Scholz. Zelenskyy pressed for a unified European military in light of ongoing tensions with Russia, while Scholz emphasized the need for Europe's voice in international matters.

Zelenskyy highlighted Europe's strategic necessity to forge a collective defense force, citing Ukraine's prolonged conflict with Russia as a catalyst for such unity. He urged European nations to join in forming an 'armed forces of Europe,' advocating for greater military and economic support.

Chancellor Scholz addressed political dynamics at play, focusing on US political engagements in Europe. Scholz criticized remarks by US Vice President JD Vance on European democracy, insisting on Germany's right to navigate its democratic processes without external influence, especially ahead of pivotal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

