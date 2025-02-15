Europe's Vision: Armed Forces for a United Front

During the Munich Security Conference, Europe's leaders responded to President Trump's recent decisions, with concerns voiced by Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and Germany's Chancellor Scholz. Zelenskyy pressed for a unified European military in light of ongoing tensions with Russia, while Scholz emphasized the need for Europe's voice in international matters.

Zelenskyy highlighted Europe's strategic necessity to forge a collective defense force, citing Ukraine's prolonged conflict with Russia as a catalyst for such unity. He urged European nations to join in forming an 'armed forces of Europe,' advocating for greater military and economic support.

Chancellor Scholz addressed political dynamics at play, focusing on US political engagements in Europe. Scholz criticized remarks by US Vice President JD Vance on European democracy, insisting on Germany's right to navigate its democratic processes without external influence, especially ahead of pivotal elections.

