Controversy Over India's Potential Purchase of F-35 Jets

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala expressed concerns regarding India's potential acquisition of F-35 fighter jets from the United States. He questioned the necessity and financial implications of purchasing such expensive aircraft.

Surjewala highlighted several flaws associated with the F-35 jets, labeling them as disproportionately costly and potentially problematic. He underscored the importance of consulting security experts and the Indian Air Force before making such significant defense commitments.

Raising issues of due diligence, Surjewala queried whether a thorough investigation by defense experts or the Defense Acquisition Council was conducted prior to considering the purchase, suggesting the need for transparent decision-making in national interest.

