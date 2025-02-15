Left Menu

Controversy Over India's Potential Purchase of F-35 Jets

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala questions India's potential purchase of F-35 jets from the US, citing concerns over cost and operational flaws. He urges the Modi government to consider national interest and consult security experts before proceeding with the acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala expressed concerns regarding India's potential acquisition of F-35 fighter jets from the United States. He questioned the necessity and financial implications of purchasing such expensive aircraft.

Surjewala highlighted several flaws associated with the F-35 jets, labeling them as disproportionately costly and potentially problematic. He underscored the importance of consulting security experts and the Indian Air Force before making such significant defense commitments.

Raising issues of due diligence, Surjewala queried whether a thorough investigation by defense experts or the Defense Acquisition Council was conducted prior to considering the purchase, suggesting the need for transparent decision-making in national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

