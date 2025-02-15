Shinde Claims Victory, Questions Authenticity of Rival Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, has asserted that the recent electoral results affirm his party as the legitimate representation of Shiv Sena. During a rally in Ratnagiri, Shinde celebrated the Mahayuti alliance's impressive victory in the Konkan region and criticized rival parties for making unfounded accusations against the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, and electronic voting systems.

Shinde attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), alleging that it prioritizes family interests over Maharashtra's welfare. He accused the opposition of perpetuating a false narrative, while positioning his Shiv Sena as focused on positive work, which contributed to their landslide victory in the assembly polls. According to Shinde, his party gained significantly more votes than its rivals in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Further, Shinde welcomed former MLA Subhash Bane into his faction, criticizing the Thackeray-led group for stifling party expansion by sidelining proactive leaders. He reassured attendees that his government's welfare initiatives would continue uninterrupted, emphasizing that these schemes were meticulously planned prior to implementation.

