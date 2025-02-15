Left Menu

European Defense: Zelenskiy's Call for Unity Amid Shifting Alliances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed the creation of a European army, suggesting that Europe can no longer entirely rely on U.S. protection. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has sent a questionnaire to European countries to evaluate potential security contributions to Ukraine, highlighting shifting international alliances and strategic responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:36 IST
European Defense: Zelenskiy's Call for Unity Amid Shifting Alliances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has advocated for establishing a European army, arguing that Europe can no longer rely on U.S. protection alone. During the Munich Security Conference, he emphasized the need for Europe to take control of its defense decisions independently of U.S. influence.

In parallel, the Trump administration distributed a questionnaire to European capitals, inquiring about potential troop contributions to guarantee Ukraine's security, reflecting a shift in international engagement priorities, particularly within NATO.

The proposal for a unified European military force has been met with skepticism, with some European officials asserting that NATO already serves this purpose. Nonetheless, Zelenskiy's call underscores the evolving dynamics in Transatlantic relations and the need for Europe to assert its strategic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025