Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has advocated for establishing a European army, arguing that Europe can no longer rely on U.S. protection alone. During the Munich Security Conference, he emphasized the need for Europe to take control of its defense decisions independently of U.S. influence.

In parallel, the Trump administration distributed a questionnaire to European capitals, inquiring about potential troop contributions to guarantee Ukraine's security, reflecting a shift in international engagement priorities, particularly within NATO.

The proposal for a unified European military force has been met with skepticism, with some European officials asserting that NATO already serves this purpose. Nonetheless, Zelenskiy's call underscores the evolving dynamics in Transatlantic relations and the need for Europe to assert its strategic autonomy.

