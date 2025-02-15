Former MLA's Bold Move: Rambir Singh Resigns from Congress
Rambir Singh, former Pataudi MLA and ex-Chairman of the Haryana Education Board, has resigned from the Congress, citing nepotism as a concern. He plans to run as an independent in the Municipal Council elections, criticizing internal party dynamics and suggesting Congress's diminishing future prospects.
Rambir Singh, the former Pataudi MLA and ex-Chairman of the Haryana Education Board, made headlines on Saturday by resigning from the Congress. Announcing his decision at a press conference in Pataudi, Singh revealed plans to contest the Municipal Council elections as an independent candidate.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress, Singh criticized the party's nepotistic practices. He boldly asserted that the Congress would struggle to regain power in the state or nationally over the next decade.
Singh, positioning himself as a candidate well-versed in local issues, emphasized his commitment to effective development. He called out factionalism within Congress, particularly pointing fingers at MP Deependra Hooda for purportedly sabotaging internal party dynamics.
