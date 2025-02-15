Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: Trump's Strategic Plan for Ukraine

U.S. Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg stated that it is premature to define President Trump's Ukraine strategy, stressing the need to engage with Russian President Putin. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Kellogg highlighted the importance of dialogue and the aim to weaken Russia's alliances with North Korea, China, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

U.S. Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg emphasized the premature nature of predicting President Donald Trump's strategy for Ukraine, even as the administration reaches its 25-day mark. Kellogg, speaking during the Munich Security Conference, underscored the necessity of engaging Russian President Vladimir Putin in dialogue to resolve ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

"Whether you like it or not, you have to talk to adversaries," Kellogg stated, quoting General Mattis, as he addressed the crowd. The evocative statement highlighted the essential, albeit difficult, diplomatic communication needed in international relations.

Kellogg further articulated the United States' objective of disrupting Russia's alliances with North Korea, China, and Iran, reflecting broader strategic goals beyond the immediate conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

