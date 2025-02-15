Diplomatic Moves: Trump's Strategic Plan for Ukraine

U.S. Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg emphasized the premature nature of predicting President Donald Trump's strategy for Ukraine, even as the administration reaches its 25-day mark. Kellogg, speaking during the Munich Security Conference, underscored the necessity of engaging Russian President Vladimir Putin in dialogue to resolve ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

"Whether you like it or not, you have to talk to adversaries," Kellogg stated, quoting General Mattis, as he addressed the crowd. The evocative statement highlighted the essential, albeit difficult, diplomatic communication needed in international relations.

Kellogg further articulated the United States' objective of disrupting Russia's alliances with North Korea, China, and Iran, reflecting broader strategic goals beyond the immediate conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)