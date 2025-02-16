High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Russia Aim for Peace in Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. and Russian officials are poised to meet in Saudi Arabia to initiate discussions on resolving the nearly three-year-long Ukrainian conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concerns over his nation's exclusion from these talks, emphasizing the importance of consulting strategic partners.

Senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, are set to travel for the talks. While the delegation plans remain partly undisclosed, a possible meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at peace, is on the agenda.

Tensions are high as European allies anxiously watch from the sidelines, fearing exclusion from the negotiation process. Meanwhile, Ukraine and the U.S. are in discussions over a resource deal, with the U.S. interested in a share of Ukraine's mineral resources, while security guarantees remain a key sticking point for Kyiv.

