Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Russia Aim for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. and Russian officials will convene in Saudi Arabia to explore ending the long-standing conflict in Ukraine. While Ukrainian President Zelenskiy was not invited to the talks, a potential meeting between Presidents Trump, Putin, and Zelenskiy is in discussion. European allies remain wary of being sidelined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 04:41 IST
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Russia Aim for Peace in Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. and Russian officials are poised to meet in Saudi Arabia to initiate discussions on resolving the nearly three-year-long Ukrainian conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concerns over his nation's exclusion from these talks, emphasizing the importance of consulting strategic partners.

Senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, are set to travel for the talks. While the delegation plans remain partly undisclosed, a possible meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at peace, is on the agenda.

Tensions are high as European allies anxiously watch from the sidelines, fearing exclusion from the negotiation process. Meanwhile, Ukraine and the U.S. are in discussions over a resource deal, with the U.S. interested in a share of Ukraine's mineral resources, while security guarantees remain a key sticking point for Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025