Historic Budget Session: Assam Assembly Convenes in Kokrajhar for the First Time

For the first time, Assam's legislative assembly will hold a session outside Guwahati, with Kokrajhar hosting the inaugural meeting of the Budget session. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted its significance in integrating all people and marking peace in the state, especially in former agitation hub Bodoland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the Governor's address on the first day of the session will be a major highlight. Additionally, the session will focus on strengthening governance in Sixth Schedule areas. Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support.

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah both underscored the event as a crucial step towards uplifting the Bodo community and preserving their unique culture. The session will continue in Guwahati until March 25, with the annual budget being presented on March 10 by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

