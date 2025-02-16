Historic Budget Session: Assam Assembly Convenes in Kokrajhar for the First Time

For the first time, Assam's legislative assembly is set to convene outside Guwahati, with Kokrajhar hosting the opening of the Budget session. This landmark event signifies a new era of peace and integration across the state, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the Governor's address on the first day of the session will be a major highlight. Additionally, the session will focus on strengthening governance in Sixth Schedule areas. Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support.

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah both underscored the event as a crucial step towards uplifting the Bodo community and preserving their unique culture. The session will continue in Guwahati until March 25, with the annual budget being presented on March 10 by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

(With inputs from agencies.)