Unorthodox Tactics: U.S. Strives for Peace in Ukraine

The United States' innovative approach to negotiating peace in Ukraine was unveiled at the Munich Security Conference by U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg. The strategies, considered unconventional, were met with cautious optimism.

Poland's foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, acknowledged the U.S. tactics during a statement to reporters. While keeping specifics under wraps, Sikorski noted the hope these strategies inspire.

Kellogg's presentation highlights the emphasis on strategic partnership and efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The coming days will reveal the effectiveness of these unorthodox methods.

