Left Menu

Unorthodox Tactics: U.S. Strives for Peace in Ukraine

The United States, through envoy Keith Kellogg, presented unconventional negotiation tactics to end the war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference. Poland's foreign minister expressed cautious optimism about these strategies, calling them hopeful despite their unconventional nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:13 IST
Unorthodox Tactics: U.S. Strives for Peace in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Poland

The United States' innovative approach to negotiating peace in Ukraine was unveiled at the Munich Security Conference by U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg. The strategies, considered unconventional, were met with cautious optimism.

Poland's foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, acknowledged the U.S. tactics during a statement to reporters. While keeping specifics under wraps, Sikorski noted the hope these strategies inspire.

Kellogg's presentation highlights the emphasis on strategic partnership and efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The coming days will reveal the effectiveness of these unorthodox methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025