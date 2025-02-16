Left Menu

Pope Francis's Steady Recovery Continues

Pope Francis, aged 88, is steadily recovering at a Rome hospital following a respiratory tract infection. According to his spokesman, Francis had a good night's sleep and has eaten breakfast, signaling positive progress in his health condition since his admission on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:08 IST
Pope Francis's Steady Recovery Continues
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, age 88, is currently undergoing treatment in a Rome hospital, indicating an improving health condition as he continues to recover from a respiratory tract infection.

The Pope's spokesman confirmed on Sunday that he had a restful night and consumed breakfast, offering encouraging signs of recovery.

Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday, following concerns over a respiratory illness, which has been closely monitored by medical professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025