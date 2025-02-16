Pope Francis's Steady Recovery Continues
Pope Francis, aged 88, is steadily recovering at a Rome hospital following a respiratory tract infection. According to his spokesman, Francis had a good night's sleep and has eaten breakfast, signaling positive progress in his health condition since his admission on Friday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:08 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
