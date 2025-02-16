Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections Kick Off Amid Security Concerns

The first phase of the Chhattisgarh Panchayat elections begins on Monday, with 57,99,660 voters participating. Security has been heightened due to Naxal threats in Bastar. The election, conducted across 53 development blocks, involves multiple posts, and uses ballot papers for voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:59 IST
Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections Kick Off Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is gearing up for the first phase of its Panchayat elections, set to unfold on Monday across 53 development blocks. With close to 58 lakh voters eligible, authorities have bolstered security, especially in Naxal-threatened areas like Bastar, where polling will occur under strict vigilance.

The elections aim to fill various local governance positions, including ward panch, sarpanch, janpad panchayat members, and Zila panchayat members. Officials report that 60,203 candidates are contesting for these roles in this phase, with polling stations equipped to handle the event using ballot papers.

The election process is divided into three phases, with the subsequent phases scheduled for later in February. The results for each phase will be announced in the respective districts and blocks shortly after voting concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025