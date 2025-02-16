Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections Kick Off Amid Security Concerns

Chhattisgarh is gearing up for the first phase of its Panchayat elections, set to unfold on Monday across 53 development blocks. With close to 58 lakh voters eligible, authorities have bolstered security, especially in Naxal-threatened areas like Bastar, where polling will occur under strict vigilance.

The elections aim to fill various local governance positions, including ward panch, sarpanch, janpad panchayat members, and Zila panchayat members. Officials report that 60,203 candidates are contesting for these roles in this phase, with polling stations equipped to handle the event using ballot papers.

The election process is divided into three phases, with the subsequent phases scheduled for later in February. The results for each phase will be announced in the respective districts and blocks shortly after voting concludes.

