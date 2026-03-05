Naxalite carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district: Police.
PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:20 IST
