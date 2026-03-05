High Stakes in the Hills: Rs 5 Lakh Naxalite Neutralized in Chhattisgarh

In a high-stakes confrontation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police forces engaged with Naxalite Rajesh Punem, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. The encounter unfolded during an anti-Naxal operation on the forested hills near the Geedam area, police officials reported on Thursday.

The operation was launched after authorities received intelligence about concealed weapons in the region. When the joint team of the District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters began cordoning off the area, they came under heavy attack from approximately 8-10 Maoists.

In the subsequent exchange of gunfire, most of the Naxalites managed to flee using the dense forest cover and hilly terrain to their advantage. Nevertheless, the encounter resulted in the death of Punem, along with the recovery of multiple weapons and ammunition, furthering efforts to combat Left-Wing Extremism in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)