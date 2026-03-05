High Stakes in the Hills: Rs 5 Lakh Naxalite Neutralized in Chhattisgarh
A Naxalite with a Rs 5 lakh bounty was killed by security forces in the Chhattisgarh hills during an anti-Naxalite operation. The encounter occurred in Dantewada's Geedam area. Despite the challenging terrain aiding most rebels' escape, the operation led to the recovery of arms and ammunition.
- Country:
- India
In a high-stakes confrontation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police forces engaged with Naxalite Rajesh Punem, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. The encounter unfolded during an anti-Naxal operation on the forested hills near the Geedam area, police officials reported on Thursday.
The operation was launched after authorities received intelligence about concealed weapons in the region. When the joint team of the District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters began cordoning off the area, they came under heavy attack from approximately 8-10 Maoists.
In the subsequent exchange of gunfire, most of the Naxalites managed to flee using the dense forest cover and hilly terrain to their advantage. Nevertheless, the encounter resulted in the death of Punem, along with the recovery of multiple weapons and ammunition, furthering efforts to combat Left-Wing Extremism in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalite
- Chhattisgarh
- Encounter
- Dantewada
- Security
- Police
- Operation
- Maoists
- Rajesh Punem
- Bounty
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi Airports Reopens Zayed International for Limited Operations
Naxalite carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district: Police.
India-EU FTA will further strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation between India and Finland: PM Modi.
Italy Enhances Gulf Security with Air Defense Aid
Middle Powers Unite: Carney's Vision for Australia-Canada Cooperation