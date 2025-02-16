Left Menu

BJP's New Delhi Leadership: A Historic Comeback

BJP is set to elect a new Chief Minister for Delhi after securing victory in the Assembly elections. The decision will be made during a legislative party meeting with national observers. Speculations suggest figures like Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, and others are contenders for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's newly-elected MLAs are convening to select Delhi's new chief minister, party sources indicate. National leadership observers will attend the legislative meeting where the leader of the House, and next chief minister, will be chosen.

The BJP, breaking AAP's decade-long governance, secured power after 26 years by winning 48 out of 70 Assembly seats on February 5. The new administration is expected to take office around February 19-20.

Potential candidates include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay, among others. Some speculate a 'dark horse' candidate could emerge, similar to previous state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

